DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSDVY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,869. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $61.96 and a 1-year high of $122.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

