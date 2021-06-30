Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMITF stock remained flat at $$2.54 on Wednesday. 75 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,162. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20. Elbit Imaging has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.72.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

