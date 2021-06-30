Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $356,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTRK traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ontrak by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at $9,659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTRK shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

