Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $679.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,715,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,219,814. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $634.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.70, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

