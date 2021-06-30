Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the lowest is $2.71 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 107.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 151.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Marriott International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,687. Marriott International has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.23 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

