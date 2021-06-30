$5.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post sales of $5.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.22 billion and the highest is $5.84 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $22.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $23.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,429,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $38,571,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.27. 12,765,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,329,820. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

