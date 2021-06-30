inSure DeFi Trading Up 17.8% Over Last Week (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $104.65 million and $10,803.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00055261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.23 or 0.00715249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.60 or 0.07862138 BTC.

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

