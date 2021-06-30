BitCapitalVendor Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $117,004.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00055261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.23 or 0.00715249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.60 or 0.07862138 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

