Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PFTI traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,225. Puradyn Filter Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile
