Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFTI traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,225. Puradyn Filter Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn brand name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid and liquid contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process.

