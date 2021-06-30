Short Interest in Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Declines By 91.5%

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the May 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NUGS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,792. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Cannabis Strategic Ventures
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.