Short Interest in Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Declines By 91.5%

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the May 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NUGS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,792. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get Cannabis Strategic Ventures alerts:

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures engages in the cultivation of marijuana products in the United States. It incubates, develops, and partners within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.