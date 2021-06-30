Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Short Interest Update

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGY remained flat at $$13.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

