MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report sales of $192.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.80 million and the highest is $195.30 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $184.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $775.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $757.27 million to $796.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $880.04 million, with estimates ranging from $846.55 million to $894.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $553.33.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 6.8% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $8.55 on Wednesday, hitting $463.59. 276,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,953. MarketAxess has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $460.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

