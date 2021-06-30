KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,375. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion and a PE ratio of 317.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

