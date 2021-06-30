AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 278,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,848. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.