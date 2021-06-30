FYDcoin (FYD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $120.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $120.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 574,782,967 coins and its circulating supply is 546,748,320 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.