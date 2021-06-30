Decentr Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DEC)

Decentr (CURRENCY:DEC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Decentr has a total market cap of $9.06 million and $803,870.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentr coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentr has traded up 57.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00099227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.84 or 0.00713380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Decentr Coin Profile

Decentr is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,768,580 coins. The official website for Decentr is decentr.net . Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Decentr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Decentr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.