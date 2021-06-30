Dean Taylor Sells 50,000 Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) Stock

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) Director Dean Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,799,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,199,932.

Shares of DMI remained flat at $C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 72,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,318. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$17.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.11. Diamcor Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.31.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

