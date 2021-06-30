Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Shares of JRONY stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. 869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $1.5013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.