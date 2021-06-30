Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, an increase of 202.8% from the May 31st total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KKPNY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 249,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,158. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

