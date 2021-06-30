Chrono.tech Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.04 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for $22.59 or 0.00064765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $274,679.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00055236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.52 or 0.00712634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.07 or 0.07659268 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

