Brokerages Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Target Price at $61.40

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. 138,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 128.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.