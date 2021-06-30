Pendle (PENDLE) Price Tops $0.65

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $12.36 million and $19,535.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00143658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00171133 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,786.26 or 0.99749107 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

