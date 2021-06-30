Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.