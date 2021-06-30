Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Price Target at $68.10

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,310,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,970,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,625,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 295,195 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 64.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,514 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 526,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,653. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.