Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.86. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $11.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.83. The stock had a trading volume of 447,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,266. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $64.15 and a 12-month high of $124.76.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 507,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 58,255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,263,000 after purchasing an additional 129,222 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 433.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

