Beacon Market Capitalization Reaches $5.53 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00008920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 67.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $18,012.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024232 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001516 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

