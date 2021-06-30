Gulden Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $13.18 million and $46,517.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.07 or 0.00410786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 548,216,503 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NLGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.