Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and $350,167.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,251.77 or 0.06465309 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00165189 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,576,953 coins and its circulating supply is 78,576,855 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

