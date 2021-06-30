NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $76.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after acquiring an additional 122,590 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $94,132,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.36. 573,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,789. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.93. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.