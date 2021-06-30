Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Decreases By 88.2%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCBFY stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. 4,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,988. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCBFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

