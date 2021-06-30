Short Interest in Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Drops By 66.7%

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS QEPC traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407. The company has a market capitalization of $114.38 million, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68. Q.E.P. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $36.20.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

