RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Head to Head Comparison

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -401.85% N/A -184.55% RingCentral -1.77% -27.38% -4.53%

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.86, meaning that its stock price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A RingCentral 0 2 16 1 2.95

RingCentral has a consensus price target of $431.38, suggesting a potential upside of 48.46%. Given RingCentral’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and RingCentral’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 2.24 -$10.42 million N/A N/A RingCentral $1.18 billion 22.31 -$83.00 million ($0.87) -334.00

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of RingCentral shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RingCentral beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company's products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office; and RingCentral Live Reports, an add-on for RingCentral Office customers to gather real-time information. In addition, it offers RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; and Vodafone Business. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

