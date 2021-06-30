Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings. Rocky Brands reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 177.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCKY. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of RCKY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.60. 40,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $404.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,207,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rocky Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

