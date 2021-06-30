xBTC Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $246.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One xBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xBTC has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar. xBTC has a market cap of $1.07 million and $246.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00140992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00171415 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,830.34 or 1.00232239 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 3,125,132 coins and its circulating supply is 3,112,235 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

