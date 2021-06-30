Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $50,792.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,749.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.49 or 0.06464800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.41 or 0.01497604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.66 or 0.00410542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00164135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.25 or 0.00628057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00416802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00370286 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.