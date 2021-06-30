Bridge Mutual Reaches Market Cap of $35.07 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC on popular exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $35.07 million and $238,551.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,430,404 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

