Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Update

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,592,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IINX remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. 84,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,483. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20. Ionix Technology has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Ionix Technology Company Profile

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

