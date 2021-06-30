Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Conduent (CNDT)

Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/28/2021 – Conduent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. "

6/23/2021 – Conduent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/21/2021 – Conduent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Conduent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/11/2021 – Conduent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Conduent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Conduent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Conduent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/27/2021 – Conduent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Conduent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2021 – Conduent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Conduent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – Conduent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CNDT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 1,346,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,449. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Conduent by 53,625.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conduent during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

