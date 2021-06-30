Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,032. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $84.10 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.11.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 516 shares in the company, valued at $73,746.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

