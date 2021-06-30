Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 3,390,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,008. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

