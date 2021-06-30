Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,007 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 805% compared to the average volume of 664 call options.

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hertz Global stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,081,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

