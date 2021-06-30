Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 747,177 shares of company stock valued at $44,878,227. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $3,863,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,279,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.10. 414,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,579. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

