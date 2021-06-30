Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $1,664.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012356 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00164151 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

