Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Sells $19,195.96 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director John Strain sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $19,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Strain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, John Strain sold 12,095 shares of Leslie’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $324,266.95.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,091. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 65.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.96.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 33.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Leslie’s by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

