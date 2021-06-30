Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,600 shares, an increase of 216.9% from the May 31st total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,545,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYCEY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,781,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,340. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.