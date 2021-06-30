Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 240.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Isuzu Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Isuzu Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. 7,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

