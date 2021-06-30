Short Interest in Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Rises By 259.7%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 259.7% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DNHBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Dnb Asa stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. 128,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,158. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

