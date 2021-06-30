Royale Finance Price Hits $0.10 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $384,984.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00140636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00170974 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,858.69 or 1.00175184 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

