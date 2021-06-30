Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 317,855 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. 2,921,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

