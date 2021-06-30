Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Announce $2.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on BC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

NYSE:BC traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $99.62. 598,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

